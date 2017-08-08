Infocenter Video SurveillanceVideo SolutionsVideo Surveillance NewsSDM NewswireInsider News & BusinessMonitoring

Surveillance Video Helps Nab Credit Card Thieves

August 8, 2017
Two men who used a stolen credit card to purchase $900 worth of electronics were caught thanks to surveillance footage of them that was aired on a Shoals CrimeStoppers video, according to the Times Daily of Florence, Tenn. 

Police say the two men, Jacob Allen Cook and Devin Alexander Thrasher, turned themselves in after seeing the video on CrimeStoppers. They had reportedly bought the merchandise at a local business with the stolen credit card and were then recorded trying to return it to another store. 

 See the story here.

