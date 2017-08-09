Military Releases Guidelines for Shooting Down Drones Over Bases

In July the Pentagon released a classified policy for disabling or destroying unmanned aircraft that violate military airspace, and on August 4, officials sent additional public information to bases around the country to allow installations to alert communities about the restrictions and the actions military officials are authorized to take, according to an article on Military.com.

Military bases will be authorized to take steps to stop threats by destroying or seizing any drones flying in their airspace, including small civilian drones.

The article reports that the guidelines have been coordinated with the FAA, and added that part of the effort to release the new guidance was to ensure commanders distribute information to communities surrounding their bases to raise public awareness of the potential consequences of flying drones in restricted airspace.

For more on this story, visit www.cnn.com/2017/08/07/politics/pentagon-drones-us-bases/index.html or www.upi.com/Defense-News/2017/08/07/Pentagon-says-it-has-released-guidelines-for-shooting-down-civilian-drones/2361502137413/.