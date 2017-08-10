Vector Security Acquires Baltimore-Based Security Associates

Vector Security Inc., ranked No. 5 on the SDM 100, has acquired Security Associates LLC, a local provider of professional security services in Baltimore and the surrounding area.

The acquisition expands Vector Security’s presence in the Metro DC area, and existing Security Associates customers will be served out of the Vector Security Columbia, Md., branch.

“We are pleased to announce Vector Security as your provider of security solutions effective immediately,” said Robert Lepczyk, president of Security Associates. “With a local presence in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware areas, Vector Security is a natural and proven leader to manage our valued customers’ accounts. Vector Security brings a similar culture and dedicated customer focus that our customers expect from a local hometown security provider.”

Pam Petrow, president and CEO of Vector Security, said, “We welcome Security Associates customers to the Vector Security family today and look forward to our team in Columbia supporting customer needs along with the tens of thousands of customers we support locally across this region of the country. This acquisition further supports our commitment to the markets we serve, and we look forward to continued growth opportunities where a local presence is important to providing responsive, quality customer service.”

With roots dating back to 1752, Vector Security is committed to the markets they serve and building long-term relationships with homeowners and businesses across North America, the company stated in a press release. Vector Security is actively involved in the security industry, including Petrow’s service as president of The Monitoring Association (formerly the Central Station Alarm Association).

