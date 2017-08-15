WikiLeaks: CIA Developed IP Camera Hack

According to the whistleblower organization WikiLeaks, the CIA has developed a technique codenamed “Dumbo” that allows it to shut off IP cameras or microphones in a building before sending agents in.

On August 3, 2017, WikiLeaks released documents purportedly from the CIA showing that in addition to shutting cameras off, the CIA can corrupt video footage or deter home security systems that may identify officers or prevent operations.

The documents themselves relating to “Dumbo” range from 2012 to July 2015. According to the documents, the program is run by a field agent directly from a USB stick and requires administrator privileges to perform its task.

To read more, visit www.ioti.com/security/wikileaks-discloses-cia-ip-camera-hack.

