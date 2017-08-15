Security 101 – Los Angeles Opens Its Doors

Security integrator Security 101 has opened a new franchise office to serve the Los Angeles area.

Security 101 - Los Angeles is owned and managed by Kevin and Erin Schaefer and Jason Beardsley. The three co-owners also own the Security 101 – San Diego franchise. The two franchises together cover Southern California including Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Imperial counties.

Schaefer is a 20-year veteran of the Navy with an extensive background in security measures and tactics. Beardsley has worked in the security industry for 20 years and is experienced in international sales, sales management, business development, customer service, marketing and leadership. Beardsley is also active in local security industry associations and is president of the San Diego Alarm Association.

“Kevin and Jason have strong backgrounds that really complement each other,” said Steve Crespo, Security 101’s CEO. “They have done an excellent job in San Diego, so this is a natural progression for them.”