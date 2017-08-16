Consumer Technology Association Publishes 15th State of the Builder Technology Market Study

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) recently published its 15th State of the Builder Technology Market Study that explores the market for home technologies, including smart home technologies, being installed into new constructions. Some objectives of this study were to assess the number of builders offering and installing home technologies in new construction; to understand the underlying reasons to deploy home technologies in new construction; to determine whom builders are using for the installation of home technologies; and to quantify the satisfaction level of builders with various installation labor resources. The study also sought to measure the market value and revenue impact of home technologies, and to determine which information sources builders use to obtain information about home technologies.

Dealers and integrators can greatly benefit from this study by finding out not only what products are topping the list for install, but which brands are making the cut and how much revenue they’re producing.

Highlights include:

Approximately 40 percent of builders say their revenue has increased due to installing home technologies — a 15 percent increase since 2009.

Four in five tech builders believe it is important to market home technologies to stay competitive in the marketplace and increase profit potential. Many builders are relying on installers to help them market and sell home technology.

The rate at which builders install home automation systems and lighting controls hit a historical high in 2016. Home automation saw the largest increase (7 percent) in future install expectations by home builders and currently has the highest price tag for home buyers.

Visit www.cta.tech/research for more information or download or purchase your own copy of the findings at bit.ly/2vF1lSn.