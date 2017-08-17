ADR Partners With Security Partners to Protect NYC Diamond District Clients

ADR Security, a New York City-based electronic systems installation and fire alarm service company, has created a unique business serving high-end, high-risk customers called ADR Security Monitoring (ADRSM).

Leveraging the professional, fully redundant central stations of Security Partners, Lancaster, Pa., the new organization is based on a strategic alliance designed to meet the complex insurance underwriter requirements of high-risk clients, particularly jewelers in the Diamond District of New York City, ADR reported in a press release.

According to Patrick Egan, owner of Select Security and founder of the Security Partners Dealer Network third-party central station, the partnership with ADR Security will provide the highest levels of professional monitoring, redundancy and disaster recovery to highly protected risk properties requiring UL central station burglar alarm certificate services, with fully supervised monitoring and alarm runner response. Security Partners is UL-Listed, Factory Mutual Approved and holds the Five-Diamond Certification from The Monitoring Association, Vienna, Va.

“We believe there is a huge, underserved market for certificate service — bigger than ever before — and this is a great opportunity for us to partner with a strong, independent and financially solid company like ADR Security,” Egan said. “It’s not just monitoring, redundancy and supervision but response time, detailed recordkeeping and meeting stringent installation standards.

“This alliance is a fantastic opportunity for Security Partners to display our level of service and commitment to customers like ADRSM,” said Randy Hall, president of Security Partners. “Security Partners has the skill sets and technology in place to perform at the highest levels required and showcase excellence in monitoring to the consumer. We are excited to be able to offer our competencies.”

Alan Rudnick, founder and CEO of ADR Security, said, “We will raise the bar in best practices, response time and rock-solid, fully redundant central station monitoring. It’s about the right technology and working with the right people to come up with something special. We’re looking forward to where this takes us — it’s a great combination and the perfect recipe for success.”

