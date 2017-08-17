New York Cracks Down on Unauthorized Surveillance in Backyards

It is now illegal to make unauthorized video surveillance recordings of a neighbor’s backyard in New York.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, the bill’s sponsor, said he heard from people throughout the state who have been victimized by the practice, according to an AP report. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill, saying the legislation will give people legal recourse to sue a neighbor who records activities in their backyard with the intent to harass, threaten or annoy them.

Unlawful surveillance of places where there is an expectation of privacy — such as bathrooms and changing rooms — was made a crime in 2003, the report stated, but this bill would extend to the yards of New York citizens.

