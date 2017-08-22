Falling Prices Temper Global Video Surveillance Revenues in 2016

According to a report by Jon Cropley, principal analyst for video surveillance at IHS Markit, the world market for professional video surveillance equipment grew by 3.9 percent in 2016. While this is a higher rate of growth than in 2015 (1.9 percent), it is still low by historical standards, IHS reported.

The Chinese market accounted for more than 40 percent of global revenues, growing by 7.2 percent in 2016. However, exchange rate changes did play a role in suppressing a higher calculated growth in that currency (as the average annual exchange rate of the Chinese Yuan Renminbi to the U.S. dollar fell by 6.6 percent in 2016).

The world market excluding China grew by just 1.6 percent in 2016. Demand for security cameras grew rapidly, but prices fell considerably, affecting revenues. In fact, revenues declined in a number of countries.



