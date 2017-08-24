Hanwha Techwin America Appoints New President

Hanwha Techwin America (HTA), a global supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions, announced the appointment of company veteran Kichul (K.C.) Kim as the new president for the Americas. He replaces Soon Hong Ahn, who was promoted to head of global sales and strategic marketing at the company’s headquarters in South Korea. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Kim played an instrumental role in sales and corporate management since joining Hanwha Corporation in 1995. He served as director of corporate business planning at Hanwha Techwin’s security division in South Korea since 2015 and began working in the U.S. in January of this year to ensure a smooth transition of the president’s role.

“I am excited to continue the success created by Mr. Ahn,” Kim said. “Our speed to market and commitment to developing leading edge technology has allowed us to experience rapid growth and tremendous progress over the past several years. My mission is to support HTA’s business through continued investments, partnerships, technology development and expansion throughout the Americas.”

Kim will promote the Hanwha brand, execute HTA’s growth plan and drive its product innovation in order to position Hanwha as the leading solutions provider in the video surveillance industry, the company stated in a press release. He will be based in Hanwha Techwin America’s headquarters in Teaneck, N.J.

