Drones to Monitor Traffic, Parking at New York State Fair

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation will use two drones this weekend to provide real-time video of traffic and monitor traffic and parking conditions at the New York State Fair in Geddes, N.Y.

According to the website newyorkupstate.com, the fair often attracts more than 100,000 visitors per day on weekends, and the drones will alert travelers to traffic changes, parking lots that are nearing capacity or accidents, by sending alerts to electronic message signs along nearby highways.

The drones, which will be used only on weekends with the hopes of alleviating some of the traffic congestion nearby highways experienced last year, will comply with FAA rules, including not flying directly over crowds of people at the fair or over traffic.

In addition to the drones, which weigh seven lbs. each and will remain in line-of-sight of remote operators at all times, the state will rely on fixed highway cameras and a DOT mobile trailer unit operating 24 hours at the fair.

