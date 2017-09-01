Conference News: Securing New Ground

The Security Industry Association will be holding its annual executive conference, Securing New Ground, October 26-27 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The conference is designed to be a place where “the security industry C-suite meet to exchange valuable industry intelligence among suppliers, integrators, practitioners and investment firms,” according to SIA’s website.

The conference will examine trends shaping the security industry, methods for improving the future of security, and investment and business takeaways, and it will serve as an opportunity for integrators, practitioners and solutions developers to collaborate and network.

This year’s speakers will be Dave Tyson, CEO, CISO Insights; Kevin O’Brien, director, global data center security, Google; and Tim Williams, former chief security officer and director of information risk and enterprise security, Caterpillar Inc.

As in years past, CEOs and other business leaders will gather for two days of executive strategizing and networking, SIA described in a press release. This year, SNG will be held at Edison Ballroom, 204 W. 47th St. (between Broadway and 8th Ave.), New York, NY 10036.

Edison Ballroom is located steps away from W New York Times Square, 1567 Broadway, New York, NY, and will serve as the official SNG conference hotel. SNG conferees will be eligible to participate in SIA’s hotel block group rate for nights encompassing SNG 2017.

For travel and accommodation information, a full agenda, or to register, visit www.securingnewground.com.

Business Icon Mark Cuban Joins ASIS 2017 Keynote Lineup

ASIS International announced that entrepreneur, technology visionary, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will deliver the keynote address at the Monday, Sept. 25, luncheon at the organization’s 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), taking place Sept. 25-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The premier event for security professionals worldwide, ASIS 2017 is expected to attract 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals from across the globe.

“Every year ASIS brings the security community together to share ideas and experiences that help attendees better understand global trends and their security implications,” said Peter J. O’Neil, CEO, ASIS International. “Mark Cuban’s innovations as owner of the Mavericks along with his entrepreneurial, boundary-pushing achievements make him a natural fit for our keynote lineup. His address will help set the stage for the week of learning ahead.”

Cuban will share his approach to the myriad challenges inherent in securing his physical, data and information assets, as well as his perspective on the disruptive potential of AI and machine learning, data privacy and the proliferation of connected devices, and the effect of the current economic and political climate on the security community.

“The growth and continual advancements around connected devices and big data present risks — as well as opportunities — to business of all sizes,” said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, president, ASIS International. “Mark’s address will help attendees better understand these emerging technologies and potential applications and how security can serve as a business enabler.”

Today, in addition to his ownership of the Mavericks, Cuban is chairman and CEO of AXS tv, one of ABC’s “Sharks” on the hit show Shark Tank, and an investor in an ever-growing portfolio of businesses.

