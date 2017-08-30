CEC Opens Registration and Announces Keynote for Popular Business Technology Conference

CEC, a nationally recognized systems and technology integrator, opened registration for its free Business Technology Conference (BTC), scheduled for Oct. 17, 2017, in Coralville, Iowa. Former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill will serve as the keynote.

Recent years have seen a massive increase in theft of private and confidential information from government agencies, businesses, institutions, and individuals. Today’s spies and hackers are sophisticated, brilliant, devious, and technologically advanced, and they are targeting our organizations.

Eric O’Neill, an American former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative who helped bring down American master spy Robert Hanssen, is this year’s keynote. O’Neill’s session, “Security in the Age of Espionage,” will rely on real-life spy stories to show how careful diligence, counter espionage techniques, and restraint in social media can help identify the numerous spies, hackers, hacktivists, and trusted insiders that threaten organizations of all types and sizes.

“Cybersecurity is now as important as physical security,” says Melissa Henderson, director of marketing at CEC. “This year’s keynote and event will be informative both personally and professionally for our attendees.”

The 2017 event will feature four tracks of education sessions, and continues to expand by showcasing even more leading manufacturers in AV, IT, safety and security, structured cabling, and two-way wireless communications technology.

Registration is now open for this free event. Information is available at www.btciowa.com.