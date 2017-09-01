Houston Leads the Way for Smart, Secure and Sustainable Cities

The City of Houston's sustainability plan is nothing short of extraordinary—a shining example of the strategic role cities can play in driving the green economy forward. The City leverages public and private partnerships to pilot various projects utilizing visible light and thermal imaging, robust wireless communications, real-time analytics and interoperable platforms that all contribute to sustainability.

Remarkably, Houston uses more renewable energy than any other city in the U.S., according to recent figures from the Environmental Protection Agency, earning the #1 spot on the EPA’s Green Power Partner (GPP) list of local governments. What’s more, Houston is #8 on the GPP’s overall Top 100 list comprised of the nation’s most forward-thinking organizations—including Apple and Google—whose combined green power usage accounts for over 37 billion kilowatt hours annually.

The City has taken the lead on sustainable practices for at least two reasons: It has a vision and it leads by example to accomplish its sustainability goals.

A few years ago, CNN’s The City spoke with Laura Spanjian, former director of sustainability for Houston, about some of the challenges the city was facing to go green. When asked if Houston has any geographical advantages or disadvantages, Spanjian spoke about its hot and humid weather, and people’s desire to keep cool.

“Houston is a very hot and humid city, so there’s a lot of air conditioning which leads to buildings consuming a lot of energy,” said Spanjian. “We want to work on an initiative trying to get people out of their cars and to use less energy in their homes. That can prove to be quite the challenge.”

To that end, Houston’s more than 300 public buildings now receive 48 percent of their energy from wind power. Additionally, in 2015 the city opened new efficient rail lines and a bus transit line. Beyond the new public transportation lines, the city also introduced other green options such as a bike sharing program which was received with great enthusiasm, marked by over 43,000 checkouts within one six-month period.

While the City’s green plans weren’t without their stumbling blocks, it kept pushing forward. And the results show it.

Innovations Used to Manage Marque Events Translate to Everyday City Management

Houston is a smart city. What do I mean by that? It uses advanced technology to secure assets, capitalize on informatics and improve efficiencies in a sustainable way. The city’s role on the national and global stage—hosting major public events—has helped drive innovation. And, with a dense and growing population, video surveillance and other smart technologies in Houston are playing an increasingly important role when it comes to everyday security and the efficient use of public resources. Recent marque events have highlighted the advantages of these technologies.

In 2016, Houston hosted the NCAA Division Men’s Final Four which set multiple attendance records, as well as cable viewership and streaming records. Most recently, the City hosted Super Bowl LI and its pre-celebration Super Bowl LIVE!, a ten day fan fest that attracted over one million visitors.

Together, with partners Siklu (wireless infrastructure), Vidsys (application platform), Sound Intelligence (acoustic signature recognition) and Jemez Technologies (thermal imaging object recognition), Axis Communications contributed to Houston’s public safety during Super Bowl LIVE! in the Downtown Discovery Green area.

After this event, the aforementioned partners—along with new project partners Milestone Systems, Citilog and AgentVI—joined to support Houston’s continuing goals as a sustainable, secure and smart city leader.

The projects initiated at Discovery Green have now expanded to include Uptown Houston, leveraging existing and new intelligent communications infrastructure for efforts pertaining to public safety and traffic management.

For example, with ground level or overwatch cameras, one can receive a “hit” off a fixed surveillance camera with a built-in license plate recognition (LPR) application and connect to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The same “hit” can calculate travel time calculation and origin-destination mapping, providing vital data for reducing traffic congestion.

The City’s projects include a significant range of analytics applications and data collection technologies that are organized by incident detection, process monitoring and threat detection.

Examples of incident detection include:

Aggressive voices (pre-fight)

People in restricted areas (after hour activity)

People sleeping in public

Traffic Incidents, such as abandoned vehicles, disabled vehicles and multi-vehicle accidents

Examples of process monitoring include:

Crowd movement

Crowd density

Crowd in traffic lanes

License plate (LPR) or automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)

Vehicle Tag NCIC query

Examples of threat detection include:

Gunshot detection

Vandalism/glass breakage detection

Weapon and explosives detection with automatic PTZ to threat source

Radiation detection

Perimeter intrusion of critical infrastructure (power substation)

Power substation thermal imaging infrastructure status

Building a Smart and Sustainable Commercial District

PACE, Property Assessed Clean Energy, is an initiative that assists companies by offering them long-term, low-cost loans so they can meet their sustainability and energy-efficient goals. Houston and Hays County recently finished their PACE project, according to a release, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets and Houston Premium Outlets. The Simon Properties is projected to receive over $4 million in retrofit investments.

In the release, Sylvester Turner, Houston’s mayor, said the program was developed to help the City’s businesses lower their operational costs and access less expensive financing options. Bert Cobb, Hays County judge, had similar sentiments regarding the project’s benefits.

The trend-setting and modern “Uptown Houston” is home to Houston’s most popular retail and tourist destination—another Simon property called The Galleria.

According to the Simon Property Group, more than 30 million visitors each year shop at Texas’ largest center and fourth largest shopping place nationally. With 2.4 million square feet of space, the Galleria contains two high-rise hotels, 400 restaurants and stores and three office towers. The recently renovated office towers and financial center maintain a strong tenant base attracting both domestic and international business and provide roof access to video surveillance, acoustic sensors and wireless communications.

Because of heavy congestion in the Uptown District, just last year city officials began considering different ways to address overcrowded highways. While opinions likely differ on how best to solve this problem, here’s one thing officials did agree on: Simply expanding highways and failing to think outside the box is not a solution.

To leverage Citilog's traffic data collection solutions and provide reliable data for statistics, planning and real-time road user information, Axis Communications provided both high resolution, laser-focused PTZ cameras, as well as long range HDTV cameras, placed at strategic locations in the Uptown Houston Galleria District.

Traffic data collection is deployed in street ground level and overwatch use cases, plus freeway surveillance, part of these pilot project locations in Houston include:

Vehicle LPR for travel time calculation and origin-destination mapping

Wrong way drivers on streets, freeways and exit and entrance ramps

Above-ground virtual detector for traffic data collection and loop emulation, providing real-time or averaged traffic data (speed, vehicle counts)

Road-user charging, access control, traffic monitoring and journey time measurement

Video-based Automatic Incident Detection (AID) system for highways, tollways, bridges, providing real-time detection of incidents, accidents as well as traffic data

Vehicle gap for warning drivers driving too close and predicting unstable traffic flow

Over-height detection with license plate recognition

While there’s no easy way to solve traffic problems, one method is to employ the use of automated traffic incident management and unstable traffic flow recognition.

Traffic Management Creates a Lifeline for All Businesses and Residents

Roads and vehicular traffic are a fundamental part of our lives. For Houston to meet its sustainability goals and create efficient road systems, the proper amount of attention must be given to monitoring traffic flow and congestion. And the City has done just that.

For example, just last year, according to San Antonio Express-News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott commissioned the Texas Transportation Commission to create what is called Texas Clear Lanes. This broad, statewide strategy will detail ways to relieve traffic congestion in five of Texas’ largest metropolitan areas with populations hovering over 1 million.

In recent years, many advanced sensor techniques have been adopted to collect real-time traffic information. The move away from physical sensors that require greater maintenance toward remote collection devices contributes to the city’s financial and sustainability goals. The Houston TranStar platform is an example of the city’s commitment to leveraging video and vehicular speed sensors. These sensors all bear their advantages and disadvantages.

First, fixed installations, where traffic information is collected with inductive-loop detectors embedded in the roads and with video cameras, may not necessarily give traffic information beyond the locations where they are installed. In the case of large scale urban road network like Houston, the move from fixed road-based detectors to collect traffic information on every link reduces financial cost in the initial construction, subsequent maintenance and blazes a path to sustainability through intelligent traffic systems (ITS).

Vehicular mobility simulation was developed as a means to measure and monitor traffic patterns on road networks from any region of the world. Through this simulator, Houston can capture the characteristics of mobility on a road network, complete with traffic modeling and incident detection.

Why does Houston need traffic data? Simple: Informed transportation planning decisions and improved sustainability. Traffic analysis applications allow users to query real-time and historical traffic conditions, while monitoring roadway conditions for traffic incidents. The accuracy of real-time traffic information is incredibly valuable, and it’s a critical input for any transportation based analysis/application. If a "digital sandbox" can receive the location, direction, field of view, video data, acoustic (non-speech) data, and scene/object metadata of an Axis camera, it becomes a desirable sensor to have for a smart and safe city.

Turning Up the Heat, and the Efficiency, on Security with Thermal Imaging

Thermal imaging is another visual detection mode that’s helping Houston become safer and more sustainable. With thermal imaging you may not need resolution at a distance for most video based early warning detection, whether it's thermal imaging or visible light.

For example, during Super Bowl LIVE!, an overwatch thermal imaging device used exceeded expectations, and it was even taken advantage of in ways officials didn’t originally plan for. The use of visible light cameras can provide significant details, but they often can’t provide the outlines of people in crowds. With thermal imaging, in these pilot projects, we can often find unexpected results because we are, after all, rendering images of the invisible.

Most flame location and propagation detection is very repeatable and consistent, even at a distance. Anything that is warmer than absolute zero emits heat, and AXIS Q29 series temperature/thermal imaging devices can distinguish between objects often with less than 0.1 degree of temperature difference. A person at normal body temp will stand out against a cooler background, even at great distances, and a flame would alert at even greater distances.

Furthermore, even though thermal cameras excel at night, they work just as well during full daylight. The thermal image isn’t well suited for identification, but it can be used to detect a human presence making up only a few pixels in the frame. The ability to display normal and hot areas, and temperature differences in the same frame was leveraged in these pilot projects to monitor critical substations like CenterPoint’s station located near Discovery Green.

Thermal cameras will not only detect perimeter intrusion to these vital energy suppliers, but can monitor temperature differences over time, making it possible to remotely detect transformer inefficiency. It is also possible for visible light cameras located within the power substation to detect smoke before a flame propagation. The Smokecatcher application can be used onboard AXIS cameras with Lightfinder for detecting colors in low light and capable of excellent noise suppression. The onboard analytics detect smoke in critical environments at early stages, providing early warning.

Data Storage Savings and Cyber Hardening in Focus

Purchasing a lower cost video surveillance camera may not be very efficient when it comes to digital storage when it’s compared with next generation video data compression technologies, such as Axis’ Zipstream.

Significantly more efficient implementation of AVC/h.264 video encoding, and purpose-built for surveillance applications, the Zipstream compression technology analyzes and optimizes the video stream in real time to save bandwidth and storage while still maintaining image quality. This technology makes it possible to even use Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras for optimum viewing on demand while reducing storage requirements. Important forensic details such as facial features and vehicle plates are preserved, while scene elements that stay constant like walls, land and other surfaces are rendered at a higher compression.

Consistent wireless communications is critical to transfer data when wired ICT is not available. During Super Bowl LIVE!, as well as the continuing pilot projects, wireless “bulldozers” by Siklu spreading spectrum at higher frequencies made multiple video stream transmission possible. These devices are sustainable, providing Power over Ethernet ports for multiple fixed cameras, and even powering Ethernet cables themselves.

Cyber hardening is another opportunity for both sustainability in operations and system resilience. Various sensors and solutions have a high level of embedded intelligence for visualization. There is a great need to protect such solutions and secure the associated intellectual property from theft or manipulation. The large number of connected sensors also create a huge amount of big data which also needs to be protected. The cyber framework for defining and protecting IoT devices follows and is an integral part of Houston’s pilot projects.

The situational awareness of IoT industrial applications and devices requires three capabilities:

Detect: the ability to know what IoT devices and components are connected to a given network or system Authenticate: the ability to verify the provenance of IoT components and prevent and detect spoofing Update: IoT security programs must include the ability to securely maintain and upgrade these components

What best practices are converting realistic opportunities to standards?

In Houston’s case, there are three distinct routes that businesses and cities are taking to increase their intelligence. Houston’s Public Safety, Law Enforcement, Traffic, Public Works and infrastructure providers have architected Anchor, Platform and Digital Sandbox Solution paths. With the “Anchor” route, a problem is solved, such as traffic congestion, with evolving solutions scaled over time. The "Platform" begins with infrastructure to support a wide variety of smart applications and services that contribute to safety and security. "Digital Sandboxes," by contrast, try out multiple applications as pilots to see how they perform before making long-term deployment decisions.

What are the most promising solutions? Crime reduction, crowd detection, traffic management, and smart lighting can all help city officials manage security, as well as provide added sustainability and energy savings.

With half the world’s people living in urban areas, and almost 75 percent projected by 2050, according to the United Nations, cities must leverage more private and public partnerships than ever before. Houston’s progressive vision is showing the nation how we can work together to make cities not only smarter but more sustainable as well.

Steve Surfaro is Industry Liaison, Axis Communications and Chairman, Security Applied Sciences, ASIS International.