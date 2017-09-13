Bosch Security – Essential Video Analytics – Queuing Notification
All of Bosch’s IP 6000 and coming IP 4000 to IP 5000 cameras have built-in Essential Video Analytics as standard which is ideal to repurpose captured video data for business analytics like people counting or analyzing customer behavior in retail.
Essential Video Analytics is also perfect for small and medium businesses, large stores and commercial buildings to use for advanced intrusion detection or enforcing health and safety regulations (e.g. enforcing no-parking zones or detecting blocked emergency exits). The captured video data can be repurposed for uses like issuing loitering alarms, detecting left objects and detecting a person or object entering a pre-defined field.
Learn more at: http://www.boschsecurity.com/corporate/products-and-services/video-systems/vs-thermal/index.html
