Mountain Alarm Fire & Security Opens New Headquarters
Mountain Alarm, a national provider of fire protection, security and home automation, recently opened a 40,000-square-foot building at 4155 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. The building will serve as headquarters for the company’s 14 branches in six western states as well as their national do-it-yourself brand.
“The new headquarters is a symbol of our continued growth and the great team we employ, who are so dedicated to protecting our customers,” said CEO and president, Rod Garner. “We’re grateful to remain family owned and will continue to conduct all of our operations in this great community.”
