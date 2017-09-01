Brecher Appointed CTO at Securitas
September 1, 2017
Securitas announced that Jeremy Brecher was promoted to CTO and has become a member of the Securitas North America Division Management Team. As CTO, Brecher’s new role will focus on customer-facing technologies across all business lines in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including cloud-based customer portals, data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies. He will be championing the development of the next generation cloud, security as a service and managed customer services for Securitas.
