Trends & Industry IssuesSDM TopicsColumnsInsider News & Business

Brecher Appointed CTO at Securitas

Jeremy Brecher
September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS security dealer / security technology
Reprints
No Comments
Securitas announced that Jeremy Brecher was promoted to CTO and has become a member of the Securitas North America Division Management Team. As CTO, Brecher’s new role will focus on customer-facing technologies across all business lines in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including cloud-based customer portals, data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies. He will be championing the development of the next generation cloud, security as a service and managed customer services for Securitas.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.