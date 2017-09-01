G4S Secure Integration Announces Relaunch of Adesta Brand
G4S has relaunched the Adesta brand as a subsidiary of G4S Secure Integration. Adesta, a G4S company, will be focused on end-to-end life cycle telecommunication projects. G4S acquired Adesta at the end of 2009 and integrated it into the G4S brand portfolio.
Adesta integrates some of the most complex communications systems in the industry, and holds expertise in state and local government networks, fiber to the home, broadband and intelligent transport systems (ITS). Over the last 30 years, the company designed and built numerous communication networks throughout the United States and earned a reputation as one of the nation's top communication systems integrators.
Industry forecasts indicate that mobile data and Internet traffic will quadruple in the next three years as devices and applications skyrocket. As wireless carriers invest in infrastructure such as wireless towers, small cells and fiber, the need for skilled service and support will also increase in capacity to meet this demand, bringing expanded opportunities to Adesta and G4S.
The decision to bring back the Adesta brand name is well timed, according to Frank Cirone, President G4S Secure Integration. "With the recent successes in our business, coupled with the increased market activity and infrastructure spending, Adesta is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for data networks," Cirone said.
Adesta maintains deep project and service relationships with public and private entities and owns delivery capabilities across the U.S. With its expertise in design, engineering, construction, maintenance and operations, Adesta is firmly established for continued success with a skilled organization of qualified managers and technicians to advance this business.
