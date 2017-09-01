Arecont Vision Adds BriefCam to the Technology Partner Program

Arecont Vision announced an expansion of its Technology Partner Program by adding BriefCam, the video synopsis company. BriefCam’s video analytics offering is available in the Arecont Vision MegaLab as part of the partnership in support of mutual customers.

“A reliable end-to-end video analytics solution has become a must for any player in the security industry today,” said Amit Gavish, general manager of Americas, BriefCam. “Arecont Vision’s megapixel cameras, coupled with BriefCam Syndex Pro, enables organizations to analyze huge amounts of video data effectively, achieving safe environments and facilitating proactive management of events.”

BriefCam Syndex Pro helps organizations improve security and operations by turning video data into useful information. Based on BriefCam’s Video Synopsis technology, Syndex Pro allows users to review hours of video in minutes, while applying search filters for achieving accurate results and faster time-to-target.

“The innovation that BriefCam has put into their products allows for customers to take advantage of the latest and greatest, best-of-breed video technology available in the security market,” said Jason Schimpf, director marketing programs, Arecont Vision. “I am very excited to have a company like BriefCam in the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program as they provide valuable and reliable video analytics to the benefit of our customers.”

Partnering through the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program with leading video analytics companies such as BriefCam offers more choices to customers for complete solutions. As part of the program, sales, development, and support contacts are established between the two companies to better engage with end users and their systems integrators, test new features and technology, and quickly resolve any support issues.

