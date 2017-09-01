Girls Scouts to Begin Earning Cybersecurity Badges
USA Today recently released a video on changes to the merit badge line-up for Girls Scouts. Teaming up with Palo Alto Networks and beginning September 2018, 18 new cybersecurity-focused badges will be available for scouts to begin earning. “These badges are going to address the needs that the girls have and the world has,” said Suzanne Harper, senior director, Scout’s national STEM strategy. Visit usat.ly/2tvnrW1 to watch the video.
