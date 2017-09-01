SecurityTronix Releases NACE Brands Live Chat
The SecurityTronix division of NACE Brands announced the addition of a live chat technical support interface on its website. The live chat option is located in the lower right corner of the SecurityTronix website. Simply type in a question, and within moments, a live SecurityTronix technician will be online to offer assistance. “Live Chat adds another dimension to our dedicated technical support system for our industry partners who find convenience going through the website or prefer to communicate through text,” said Travis Perry, technical support manager, SecurityTronix. Visit www.securitytronix.com for information.
