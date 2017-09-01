Trends & Industry IssuesSDM TopicsColumnsLife Safety & Fire AlarmDigital Shuffle

NAPCO Security Releases All-New SAVI School & Campus Website

NAPCO Security
September 1, 2017
NAPCO launched the newly redesigned SAVI School website as part of the company’s ongoing K-12 and Campus Security initiative. The website has a new look, easier navigation, and features new products such as NAPCO’s StarLink Fire Cellular/IP Alarm Communicators & advanced intrusion and commercial fire alarms and the all new CA4K Enterprise Security & Access Management Platform from Continental Access. Visit www.savischool.com for information.

