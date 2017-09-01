Windy City Wire Launches New & Improved Mobile App
September 1, 2017
No Comments
Windy City Wire announced the launch of their new and improved Mobile App, version 2.0.0 for Android and iPhone users. This updated version of the app allows their customers to not only track and place orders from their mobile devices but provides unmatched wire and cable management at the individual RackPack level. Users can create physical locations based on where their wire is. Windy City Wire servers securely store customer data in the cloud, which can be accessed by users at any time via the app. Visit www.smartwire.com for information.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.