Enhancing a Simple User Experience
Vicon Industries announced the release of Valerus 1.2, the latest version of its video management software. With the latest release, Valerus further enhances the simple, completely hassle-free user experience that the software has been designed to deliver. New features include: Three powerful search options help find recorded video evidence as quickly as possible. Thumbnail search, museum search and events framework search provide three distinct methods for searching, depending on the nature of the query. Built-in dewarping and viewing controls for 360-deg. cameras allow Valerus users to get the most out of today’s popular, high-resolution fisheye cameras. Enhanced health dashboard statistics provide detailed graphs for every camera and NVR on the network, making it easier to assess system behavior and diagnose problems. Additional network settings give system administrators more flexibility in how to setup, secure, backup and maintain their Valerus system. Valerus now supports encrypted communication over https networks, provides the ability to regularly backup system configuration settings, and allows for easy system-wide software updates by pushing new software from the application server to all NVRs. It also supports both IPV4 an IPV6 devices. Security keypads and PLC controllers can now connect to Valerus systems.
Vicon Industries | www.vicon-security.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.