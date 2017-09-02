Design & Document Network Infrastructure with New Cable Path Elements
System Surveyor, the company offering an award-winning mobile and graphical system design and management tool, announced the release of version 3.8 of the software as a service tool. In addition to equipment, professionals can now design and document their network infrastructure with new Cable Path elements. Using System Surveyor’s drag-and-drop interface, professionals can easily map cable routes between elements, providing multiple cables per path, estimated cable lengths, and reports with total cable requirements by cable type. The new Cable Path elements allow system and IT professionals to design, plan and manage the cable paths and infrastructure for multisite, multi-floor locations quickly and easily on a digital floor plan while on site. They can collaborate with project managers, customers, integrators and vendors to securely share and modify plans. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 905
System Surveyor | www.SystemSurveyor.com
