Deep-Learning Based NVR
Deep Learning technology algorithms are the latest innovation in video image analysis systems. Hikvision leads the way in implementing these algorithms in its new iDS-9632NXI-I8/16S DeepinMind NVR. This NVR includes a high-speed GPU that processes video data at tremendous speed to isolate detection of human subjects, significantly improving video analysis accuracy and therefore reliability. False alarms from non-human subjects (animals, vehicles, moving trees, changing lighting) are eliminated to improve accuracy of alarms to a tested rate of above 90 percent. Innovative features/key benefits: Deep learning-based analysis to recognize human body targets. Up to 32 IP camera inputs. H.265+ compression technology. Up to 12MP camera input resolution and 4K HDMI output. Up to 64TB on- board storage with hot-swap HDD and RAID capable. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3703
Hikvision | www.hikvision.com
