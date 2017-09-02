Multi-Featured DVRs
Hikvision introduced its first series of 3 MP HD-TVI recorders in February 2017, the TurboHD 3.0 DS-7200HUHI-Fx/N Series DVRs. These DVRs are targeted for small to medium residential and commercial business applications in a variety of vertical markets. They have features such as 4-, 8- and 16-channel models, Tribrid functionality to support Hikvision IP cameras, automatically detected and imaged cameras with up-the-coax (UTC) control of the camera’s OSD menu system, H.264+ video compression, imaging on standard HDMI and VGA monitors, and configurable motion detection. The DVR also has a flexible recording scheduling, synchronous playback, and a variety of pre-installed hard drive configurations in a rack-mount chassis with front panel controls. These DVRs support multiple video content analytics with features such as intrusion detection, line crossing and region entrance/exit to enhance security. DVRs come standard with a free mobile app or can be managed on a PC using free client software. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3703
Hikvision | www.hikvision.com
