Cyber Reality: How the Security Industry Is Adjusting to the New Normal

Cybersecurity is a topic on everyone’s mind. Right now it seems there are more questions than answers, but one thing is certain: the issue is here to stay — cyberthreats are the new normal.

As with most new threats, ignorance and fear can lead to decisions that hindsight reveals were foolish or unhelpful; the case of Ryan White comes to mind. White was diagnosed with AIDS in 1984 after getting tainted blood in a blood transfusion. At the time, public understanding of the disease was almost nonexistent; teachers and parents rallied against allowing the 13-year-old to resume attending school, even though doctors said he posed no threat to other students. More than 30 years later, it seems hard to imagine a time when AIDS didn’t exist. However, understanding of the disease has improved dramatically, as has education and methods of preventing the spread of the disease.