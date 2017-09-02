Trends & Industry Issues

Cyber Reality: How the Security Industry Is Adjusting to the New Normal

Gone are the days when cybersecurity was someone else’s problem. With savvy and tenacious hackers who can use almost anything connected to a network to access systems, and evolving and seemingly implacable threats, just where does the security industry stand on the cyber preparedness spectrum?

September 2, 2017
Tim A. Scally
security dealer / security technology



Cybersecurity is a topic on everyone’s mind. Right now it seems there are more questions than answers, but one thing is certain: the issue is here to stay — cyberthreats are the new normal. 

As with most new threats, ignorance and fear can lead to decisions that hindsight reveals were foolish or unhelpful; the case of Ryan White comes to mind. White was diagnosed with AIDS in 1984 after getting tainted blood in a blood transfusion. At the time, public understanding of the disease was almost nonexistent; teachers and parents rallied against allowing the 13-year-old to resume attending school, even though doctors said he posed no threat to other students. More than 30 years later, it seems hard to imagine a time when AIDS didn’t exist. However, understanding of the disease has improved dramatically, as has education and methods of preventing the spread of the disease. 

