Multi-Sensor Camera Features Remote Setup
Arecont Vision expanded its multi-sensor, multi-megapixel SurroundVideo omnidirectional camera series. The SurroundVideo Omni G3 offers no-touch, remote setup. A single high-definition SurroundVideo camera can replace multiple pan-tilt-zoom cameras or a large number of single-sensor cameras for a wide range of surveillance requirements. The Omni G3 can be quickly installed on a wall, corner, ceiling, pole, emergency call box, or other structure. New presets can also be saved, so that the view can be completely changed when needed. All SurroundVideo Omni cameras feature four individual day/night mechanical IR cut filters for the highest image quality at any time of day. Select 12MP models offer WDR up to 100dB at full resolution for challenging or varied lighting conditions. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3221
Arecont Vision | www.arecontvision.com
