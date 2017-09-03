Network-Ready Door Controller
iSTAR Ultra LT is a powerful, network-ready door controller that supports up to eight readers, using IP-ACM Ethernet Door Modules. Its strong feature set answers the most demanding access control requirements of enterprise applications. iSTAR Ultra LT features a fast dual-core processor that manages 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, allowing for tremendous expansion for future applications. Database backups and all buffered transactions are stored on non-volatile SD card memory, and a real-time rechargeable clock battery keeps the clock powered during a power failure. iSTAR Ultra LT is easily scaled up to eight readers through the use of low-cost, two-reader Ethernet door modules. iSTAR Ultra LT can control up to eight readers total, through any combination of IP-ACM readers and wireless lockset readers. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 4119
Software House | www.swhouse.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.