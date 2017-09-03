Electric Strikes Upgraded with Dual-Voltage Feature
HES, an ASSA ABLOY group brand, is elevating the 7000 and 7501 series electric strikes with a new dual-voltage feature to provide greater flexibility for installers and eliminate the need to stock both single- and dual-voltage products. Because the 7000 and 7501 series electric strikes support 12 and 24VDC installation, this advanced feature also simplifies the ordering process when compared with the previous single-voltage option. The 7000 and 7501 series are fail safe/fail secure, accommodate cylindrical latch bolts, are tamper-resistant, and ideal for metal and wood framing for commercial facility installations. The 7501 series is a choice solution for fire-rated applications with pre-load conditions including warping, weather stripping or a smoke seal, and comes with a five-year warranty. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3203
ASSA ABLOY | www.assaabloy.com/en/com/
