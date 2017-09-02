5 Big Trends Affecting the Enterprise

Large enterprise access control customers have been pushing for several years for more open, non-proprietary security systems. Many found themselves “stuck” when large manufacturers went out of business or a particular system reached end of life and there was no easy upgrade path.

Indeed, when Christopher Lessard, safety and security director for Nashua Public School District, Nashua, N.H., updated the district’s access control system in 2014, this was a primary consideration. “We felt very strongly about it being non-proprietary. Some systems we had in place were proprietary, and they tied our hands. They really got a chokehold on you and we did not want to deal with that anymore.”