4 Ways to Get the Right IP Megapixel Camera For the Job

When it comes to selecting the most appropriate IP megapixel camera for a particular customer or application, there are many considerations that must go into an integrator’s choice. Essentially, the camera has to match the requirements and needs while remaining conscious of customers’ budgets both today and in the future.

But which factors are the most likely to ensure you’re choosing the right camera for the right job? Conversations with several industry insiders reveal that there are, in fact, four primary points to consider: form factor, image resolution, lens and integration.