Turns an iOS Mobile Device into an Access Control Credential
Pay for coffee with your phone, board an airplane with your phone, and now access secured areas with your phone and other iOS mobile devices. EntraPass Go Pass allows users with appropriate credentials to quickly and conveniently access secured areas with a few taps of a mobile device including an Apple Watch. A leap forward in convenience, EntraPass Go Pass turns an iOS mobile device into an access control credential. Using EntraPass Go Pass on an Apple Watch makes credential use even easier. Instead of searching through a bag or pocket for a smartphone, you can push a button on your watch when you enter or exit a restricted area. You can save doors that you access frequently into a Favorite list for quick and easy access. Once the app connects to the Kantech EntraPass server, it presents you with a list of doors that you are authorized to enter — just as if you had an access card. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 4119
Kantech | www.kantech.com
