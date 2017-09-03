Lifestyle Management Hub Supports More than 200 Devices
iotega is the next generation security and lifestyle management hub which facilitates the connected home. It includes a touch keypad, optional PowerG keypad as well as an app which provides 24/7 accessibility for home management. iotega features robust and proven PowerG wireless technology, with end to end 128-bit AES encryption as well as adaptive best path and frequency-hopping technology enabling secure, best-in-class wireless coverage. It also includes two-way voice, visual verification, a proximity sensor, built-in siren and 99 user codes. iotega supports a wide range of common wireless communication protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave Plus, PowerG with optional 3G and LTE (U.S. only) communicators and well over 200 security and home automation devices.
DSC | www.dsc.com
