Cameras Focused on Image Quality, Bandwidth Management
The next generation of Illustra Flex 3MP cameras features P-iris lenses and TrickleStor to provide optimal image quality and reliability, and the convenience and efficiency of bandwidth management of the camera using Illustra IntelliZip compression technology. This embedded technology monitors and adjusts system-streaming parameters, matching the camera’s field-of-view activity. Video quality is automatically adjusted when motion is detected to ensure detail quality is maintained. The camera readjusts when activity ceases to help reduce network bandwidth usage and video storage requirements. The Flex 3MP product family adheres to the rigorous standards of the Tyco Security Products Cyber Protection Program, a six-part approach to proactively monitoring and managing risk. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 4119
Illustra | www.illustracameras.com
