VMS Flaunts New User Interface
victor/VideoEdge 5.0 debuted a transformed, contemporary user interface and new detection and analytics features that boost the visibility of a customer’s security environment. victor/VideoEdge 5.0 adds a rich feature set that includes license-plate recognition, perimeter detection, edge-based SD-card failover redundancy and several other advanced surveillance features, delivering greater command and control capabilities when time is of the essence. The newly enhanced user interface of the victor video management system (VMS) simplifies day-to-day activities for security operators with both dark and light theme options well-suited for dimly lit command center environments. The interface offers a reimagined “home” view that remembers frequently used features simplifying forensic investigating and live viewing. Workflow functions have also been redesigned to be more intuitive and a new navigation bar and variety of menu filters put usability at the center of the victor VMS experience
American Dynamics | www.americandynamics.net
