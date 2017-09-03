Custom Wire Enclosures Designed to Protect Cameras
Chase Security Systems designs and manufactures custom wire enclosures, which protect both wall- and ceiling-mounted cameras in areas where theft or vandalism may occur. To eliminate glare, the guards are finished in a black, non-reflective coating. Additionally, Chase will provide technical design support at no cost to their customer for submittal and approval before building.
Chase | www.chasesec.com
