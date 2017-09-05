Security Hoods are Custom Designed

Industry Innovations

September 5, 2017
Chase hoods are custom designed to house a variety of devices such as cameras, card readers, intercoms, and more. The products are commonly seen in places such as parking facilities, gated entrances, banks, government and military facilities, as well as private residential properties. Preps are included which will save customers time and labor. All drawings are included for submissions at no cost to the dealer.

