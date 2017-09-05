Paging Adapter Interfaces with VOIP SIP Phone Systems
The PA-IP is a paging adapter that interfaces directly with hosted and on-premises VoIP SIP phone systems. It is designed for single-zone and multicast paging, as well as interfacing with analog amplifiers and speakers. The PA-IP connects to a PoE switch with a single RJ45 Ethernet connection. It can be programmed as an end point device, as well as being a part of a multicast paging group for zone paging. Background music, emergency notifications, and school bell/break tones can play through the PA-IP while giving priority to voice paging. Use the loud ringing/night bell trigger input to alert employees in noisy areas of a phone call. Network downloadable firmware and auto-provisioning software is available from the Viking Electronics website and will keep the PA-IP up-to-date and operating effectively. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 2022
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.