Next-Generation Aspirating Smoke Detector
Honeywell’s Xtralis VESDA-E VEP offers improved detection performance — 1.5 times greater sensitivity than VESDA VLP, up to six times better dust rejection to minimize nuisance alarms, saving building owners significant potential costs from fire department calls. The technology offers higher detection stability over a wider range of environments and improved consistency through its Flair Detection Technology. Its new unique particle characterization capability provides analytics for targeted detection and efficient and effective response. VESDA-E VEP enhances the user experience with out-of-the-box operation utilizing auto configuration to aid commissioning, an intuitive 3.5-in. LCD touch-screen display for simplified status investigation and wireless remote review with the iVESDA app for proactive maintenance. The series occupies the same mounting footprint, pipe, conduit and electrical connector positioning as VESDA VLP. VESDA-E VEP is compatible with existing VESDAnet installations, allowing monitoring of both VESDA-E and legacy detectors via the latest iVESDA application. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 2509
Honeywell | http://xtralis.com/vep
