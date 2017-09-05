Exit Signs Getting Broken?
STI’s highly durable Exit Sign Damage Stopper (STI-9741) offers excellent protection for signs against vandalism and accidental damage. STI’s wire guard helps prevent replacement of expensive broken or damaged signs and reduces maintenance costs. Constructed of tough, 9-gauge steel-wire coated with corrosion-resistant polyester, it is recommended for areas where abuse is severe or it is imperative important devices continue to operate for the safety of building occupants. STI-9741 helps ensure recessed or top-mounting exit signs are operational and maintain integrity. The guard also helps decrease maintenance costs, reduces time spent replacing broken or stolen units, waiting for parts to arrive, etc. Four sizes are available. An array of wire guards are available to help protect beam smoke guards, smoke detectors, motion detectors, speakers/strobes, lights, clocks/bells and more.
