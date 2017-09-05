UL Listed Metal Cabinets Protect Electronic Equipment
STI’s UL/cUL listed metal protective cabinets are offered in a variety of sizes to house electronic devices with space to spare. They protect equipment from hazardous parts and provide protection to enclosed equipment against ingress of falling dirt. Ideal for junction and power supply boxes, the heavy-duty cans are constructed with a powder-coated metal to help protect the cabinet against corrosion. They have a continuous piano-type hinge with the option of a key or thumb lock and seven ½-, ¾-inch conduit knockouts. For indoor use, the enclosures mount on the wall, enabling the protected units to be in their designated location. Metal meets or exceeds Type 1 requirements; UL/cUL listed.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
