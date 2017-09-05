New Designer Series Turnstiles
Delta Turnstiles introduced its new Designer Series of turnstiles. The first model in the series, the Infinity, will debut at ASIS 2017. The new Designer Series turnstiles offer the same functionality and high level of security synonymous with all other standard Delta models, but, as the name would suggest, are very design-oriented. Their circular shape makes them especially distinctive, and adds an aesthetic dimension to any space. The Infinity model utilizes bi-directional optical technology and features the additional deterrence of swinging glass/acrylic barriers. Designed with a seamless unibody construction and made of cold rolled steel, it's available in a variety of colors, multi-colors or a chrome finish. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3869
Delta Turnstiles | www.deltaturnstile.com
