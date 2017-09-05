Flexible Paging Speaker
The 40-IP paging speaker interfaces with hosted and on-premise VoIP SIP phone systems. It is designed for single-zone and multicast paging, as well as interfacing with analog amplifiers and speakers. The 40-IP paging speaker connects to compatible hosted and on-premises VoIP phone systems as a SIP endpoint device or as a part of a multicast paging group. It can broadcast regular voice pages, as well as background music, emergency alerts, and class bell/break tones. The 40-IP also has an amplified output capable of powering five additional 8 Ohm analog ceiling speakers and a line-level output for connecting to an existing amplifier or self-amplified speakers. The 40-IP easily connects with a single CAT5/6 cable from a PoE switch. The security code, as well as auto provisioning and additional software features, can be enabled and customized using Viking’s free programming software. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 2022
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
