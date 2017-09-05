Features Added to Multi-Tenant Video Intercom
Aiphone announced upgrades to its GT series multi-tenant video intercom featuring hassle-free, quick system programming and staff communication between multiple buildings. Convenience is enhanced as dealers and/or building management can remotely update tenant directories using a logical network. Updating tenant names and dialing numbers can also be accomplished onsite using an NFC-equipped Android phone or tablet. Costs of added security guards or concierge staff can be eliminated as GT series installations connected over the same logical network enable staff in one office to speak with tenants and personnel in multiple buildings. The GT Series can now be expanded to handle the needs of larger properties, supporting up to 480 entrance stations, 96 video guard stations and 5,000 tenant stations. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 1321
Aiphone | www.aiphone.com
