POE Switch Range Makes IP System Additions Faster & Easier
KBC Networks expanded its industrial Ethernet switch range with a series of Power over Ethernet switches. With the PoE data ports on the switch supplying power directly to the attached networked device, the new additions to the KBC IP transmission range make new installations and system additions faster, easier and more flexible. The new hardened units are designed for a wide range of industrial, non-conditioned and outdoor applications with extended operating temperature ranges. Depending on the model selected, the switches are either IEEE 802.3af or, the higher powered, IEEE 802.3at compliant, which is suitable for most PTZ cameras. Some models even have PoE++ ports. These new switches are video optimized for high-resolution 4K video, managing high-traffic jumbo frames. The available switch types include a range of fixed RJ45, SFP and combo ports (10/100 and Gigabit) which are MDI/MDIX compliant for automatic configuration. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 1909
KBC Networks | www.kbcnetworks.com
