2 Solutions for Protecting Boxed Merchandise
Checkpoint Systems announced StrapLok, a high-theft alarming solution designed to attach directly to existing nylon straps on boxed merchandise, and Bug Tag 2 for the protection of six-sided packaged goods, tablets and display merchandise. Many high-theft products received by retailers arrive with nylon straps around the box to protect inside contents. StrapLok quickly attaches onto the existing nylon straps. Because of dynamic tension adjustment, it is compatible with low-quality, loose straps found on boxes already pre-strapped from manufacturing. StrapLok actively monitors the strap’s tension and will only alarm if the strap is being cut. The Bug Tag 2 is designed to protect a variety of six-sided boxed merchandise and electronics. Its multifunctional design allows the Bug Tag 2 to be converted to a “line-alarm” system, combining it with the specially designed “Snare” accessory. Applications include protecting display tools, sporting goods, kitchen appliances and handbags. Any attempts to cut the coiled cable or the CableLok lanyard results in the alarming of the Bug Tag 2 module.
Checkpoint Systems | www.checkpointsystems.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.