Increase Security with Automatic Garage Door Lock
LiftMaster introduced the new Automatic Garage Door Lock, the industry’s first accessory deadbolt that works in tandem with select new LiftMaster openers. The automatic garage door lock provides an extra layer of protection for the home’s largest door, securing it every time it closes. More than 70 percent of homeowners use the garage as the main access point to the home, making safety and security a top priority for new and existing residents. Like a deadbolt for your front door, the automatic garage door lock renders the garage door virtually impenetrable, automatically engaging and disengaging when it opens and closes. LiftMaster’s automatic garage door lock works with new 8550W Elite series, 8587W Elite series and 8360W Premium series garage door openers.
LiftMaster | LiftMaster.com
