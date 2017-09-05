Software Expands Video Analytics, While Adding Health Monitoring
PureTech Systems announced the release of the newest version of its patented PureActiv geospatial video management and video analytics software. PureActiv 14 adds a deep learning video analytics module, a dashboard for monitoring the health condition of the system and connected peripherals, increased location-based intelligence and an improved alarm work flow. The PureActiv map-based GUI provides a user interface with a high level of situational awareness. PureActiv 14 now includes a deep learning capability, which can be applied to recognize specific objects in the video scene to enhance object classification, decrease nuisance conditions, and improve detection accuracy. The new health monitoring dashboard provides a health summary of all of the connected surveillance system components. PureActiv 14 adds supervisory capability to alarm workflows, whereby alarms can be assigned to specific users, reassigned and sorted by user, type or severity. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 915
PureTech Systems | www.puretechsystems.com
